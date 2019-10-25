Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Betty Ann Mott

Betty Ann Mott Obituary
Betty Ann Mott

Sioux Falls - Betty Ann Mott, 86, died on October 24, 2019 at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, surrounded by her family. Private funeral services have been held.

Grateful for having shared her life are her six children: Elaine (Craig) Johnson, Susan (Jim) Bulley, Diane (Robb) Rasmussen, Cindy (Gary) Campbell, Richard E. (Eva) Mott and Jeffrey (Sue) Mott; 19 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; brother, Gary L. (Pat) Mitchell; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Richard H. Mott; her parents, Col. Marvin and Mildred Mitchell; A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
