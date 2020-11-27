1/1
Betty Bastian
1924 - 2020
{ "" }
Betty Bastian

Sioux Falls, SD - Betty Jean Bastian, 96, of Sioux Falls died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. Betty Heineman was born July 4, 1924 in Huron and attended Huron College.

She was married to Warren Bastian. She was a stay-at-home mother and worked at South Dakota Green Thumb for a time.

She was preceded in death by her husband. She is survived by brother, Val of Norwalk, CA; children, Barry Bastian (Ari Cruse) of Santa Rosa, CA; Nancy (Joel) Brown of Sioux Falls and Lee (Marnie) Bastian of Lolo, MT.; and three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A private graveside burial for family members was held and a celebration of her life will take place at a later date. Funeral arrangements will be handled by Heritage Funeral Home. www.heritagesfsd.com



Published in Argus Leader from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
