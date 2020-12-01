Betty Bastian



Sioux Falls - Betty Jean Bastian, 96, of Sioux Falls died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. Betty was born to Lillian and Benjamin Hiatt on July 4, 1924 in Huron and later attended Huron College.



She was married to Warren Bastian on Feb. 2, 1945. They lived in several communities including Oregon, IL, before returning to South Dakota. She was a stay-at-home mother for much of her life and worked at South Dakota Green Thumb for a time. She was a member of the League of Women Voters and Faith Temple.



She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. She is survived by brother, Val of Norwalk, CA; children, Barry Bastian (Ari Cruse) of Santa Rosa, CA; Nancy (Joel) Brown of Sioux Falls and Lee (Marnie) Bastian of Lolo, MT.; and three grandchildren Jennifer Brown of Omaha; Ryan (Tiffani) Brown of West Des Moines and Zachary (Samantha) Brown of Lincoln, NE and three great-grandchildren: Logan, Wyatt and Olivia.



A visitation with family members will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Heritage Funeral Home. Burial will be at noon Saturday, Dec. 5 in Huron and a celebration of her life will be held in the spring in Sioux Falls. All arrangements are handled by Heritage Funeral Home.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store