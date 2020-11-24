1/1
Betty Brown
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Brown

Dell Rapids - Betty Brown, 86, of Dell Rapids, SD, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the Dells Nursing and Rehab Center surrounded by her family. Her Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020 in St. Mary Catholic Church. Interment will be in the St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be from 12:00 noon - 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 29, 2020 in St. Mary Catholic Church. The Christian Wake Service will begin at 2:00 p.m. followed by a Catholic Order of Foresters Rosary.

She is survived by her children, Veronica Madetzke of Sioux Falls, Kenneth Brown of Dell Rapids, Denise (Mark) Merrigan of Watertown, Kevin (Renee) Brown of Dell Rapids, Diane (Mike) Bunkers of Dell Rapids and Mike (Angie) Brown of Dell Rapids; her 18 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren; her brothers, Ronald Eich of Lake Madison and Arnold (Beverly) Eich of Flandreau and her sister, Patty (Gary) Duncan of Flandreau and her many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

www.kahlerfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved