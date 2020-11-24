Betty BrownDell Rapids - Betty Brown, 86, of Dell Rapids, SD, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the Dells Nursing and Rehab Center surrounded by her family. Her Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020 in St. Mary Catholic Church. Interment will be in the St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be from 12:00 noon - 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 29, 2020 in St. Mary Catholic Church. The Christian Wake Service will begin at 2:00 p.m. followed by a Catholic Order of Foresters Rosary.She is survived by her children, Veronica Madetzke of Sioux Falls, Kenneth Brown of Dell Rapids, Denise (Mark) Merrigan of Watertown, Kevin (Renee) Brown of Dell Rapids, Diane (Mike) Bunkers of Dell Rapids and Mike (Angie) Brown of Dell Rapids; her 18 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren; her brothers, Ronald Eich of Lake Madison and Arnold (Beverly) Eich of Flandreau and her sister, Patty (Gary) Duncan of Flandreau and her many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.