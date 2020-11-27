Betty C. Winterfeld
Hawarden, Iowa - Betty C. (Buffington) Winterfeld, 87, of Hawarden died following a brief illness, due to COVID-19, and underlying health conditions on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Hillcrest Health Care Center in Hawarden.
A private family graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, November 28, at Grace Hill Cemetery with Rev. Erma Wolf officiating. There will be no visitation related to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines. Condolences may be sent to www.porterfuneralhomes.com
Thankful for having shared her life are her children, Gayle (Randy) Webert of Yankton, South Dakota, David Winterfeld of South Sioux City, Nebraska, Michael (Rebecca) Winterfeld of Fremont, Nebraska, and Daniel Winterfeld of Jackson, Minnesota; 3 grandchildren, Cami Barents, Ryan (Joyce) Barents, and Erina Winterfeld, a great-grandson, Brady (Hallie) Barents; 2 great-granddaughters, Luna and Kiara Winterfeld; a great-great grandson, Ares Barents; 2 brothers-in-law, Merlyn (Doris) Winterfeld of Ogden, Iowa and Duane Winterfeld of LeMars, Iowa; 2 sisters-in-law, Marlene Wegner of Windom, Minnesota and Phyllis Winterfeld of Sioux City, Iowa; 3 special nephews, James (Debbie) Fuller, Paul (Sandra) Fuller, and John (Shelly) Fuller; and numerous other nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Hawarden American Lutheran church, the American Heart Association
, or the American Alzheimer's/Dementia Association.