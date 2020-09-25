Betty Cady

Betty CadySioux Falls - Betty Jo Cady, 83, went to her eternal home on September 24, 2020 at Pioneer Memorial Nursing Home, Viborg, SD, in the dementia care unit.Betty was born in Geddes, SD on November 25, 1935 to Charles & Alyce Nelson. She grew up in Sioux Falls, graduating from Washington High School in 1953.Betty is survived by her three children, Richard, of Dallas, TX, Daniel of Sioux Falls, SD and Lorna Bachtell of Sioux Falls, SD. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband Lowell.Memorial services will be held at a later date.Memorials may be directed to McCrossan Boys Ranch or to Make-A-Wish Foundation.