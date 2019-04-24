Services
Wass Home For Funerals
301 N 3Rd St
Beresford, SD 57004
(605) 763-2232
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wass Home For Funerals
301 N 3Rd St
Beresford, SD 57004
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Beresford Zion United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Carnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Carnes


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Betty Carnes Obituary
Betty Carnes

Beresford - Betty J. Carnes, 78, died April 20, 2019 at Bethesda of Beresford. She is survived by her daughter, Tamela Carnes of Vermillion; sons, Steven (Holly) Carnes of Tea and Jeffrey (Michelle) Carnes of Beresford; 8 grandchildren, great-niece and nephew and brother, Ed (Della) Stimpson of Wagner. Funeral services will be 2:00PM Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Beresford Zion United Methodist Church. Visitation will be 4-8PM Friday, April 26th at Wass Funeral Home in Beresford with the family present from 5-7PM. wassfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now