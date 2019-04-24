|
|
Betty Carnes
Beresford - Betty J. Carnes, 78, died April 20, 2019 at Bethesda of Beresford. She is survived by her daughter, Tamela Carnes of Vermillion; sons, Steven (Holly) Carnes of Tea and Jeffrey (Michelle) Carnes of Beresford; 8 grandchildren, great-niece and nephew and brother, Ed (Della) Stimpson of Wagner. Funeral services will be 2:00PM Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Beresford Zion United Methodist Church. Visitation will be 4-8PM Friday, April 26th at Wass Funeral Home in Beresford with the family present from 5-7PM. wassfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 24, 2019