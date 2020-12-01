1/1
Betty Hansen
Sioux Falls - Betty Hansen of Sioux Falls passed away, Sunday night, November 29, 2020, after she fell and suffered a broken hip in the Memory Care unit at Grandliving.

Betty is survived by her husband, Raymond, daughter, Maureen, and husband, Dave McGraw of Madison, WI, grandsons, Ryan McGraw of Des Moines, IA, and Andrew McGraw, of Madison, WI; her sister, Debra and brother-in-law, Scott Walker of Denver, CO, niece, Calli Walker of Denver, CO, nephew, Josh Walker and wife, Erin and family of Crystal Rock, CO, nephews and nieces across the nation.

She was preceded in death by her parents, August and Catherine Dohman of Campbell, MN, and brother, Robert, of Breckenridge, MN.

Mass of Christian burial will be held 1:00pm Saturday, December 5, 2020 at St. Michael Catholic Church with interment at the Black Hills National Cemetery, where her husband will join her. www.heritagesfsd.com



Published in Argus Leader from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
St. Michael Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
