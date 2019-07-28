Services
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
5:00 PM
St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church
Garretson, SD
Service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church
Garretson, SD
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church
Garretson, SD
Betty Holzapfel


1931 - 2019
Betty Holzapfel Obituary
Betty Holzapfel

Garretson - Betty Holzapfel, 87 of Garretson passed away Friday, July 26, 2019 at her home surrounded by family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Garretson. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will begin at 5:00 PM Monday at the church with a Wake Service at 7:00 PM.

She is lovingly remembered by her children, Steven (Cheryl) of Sioux Falls, Richard (Cory) of Sherman, Sharon (Steve Heesch) and Charles (Lori) of Garretson; her grandchildren, Nancy Kowalke, Alan (Amber Craigle) Holzapfel, Amy (Jorge Deleon) Heesch, Julie (Jeremy) Felcher, of Sioux Falls, Heather Holzapfel of Sherman, Justin (Mandy) Holzapfel of Redwood Falls, MN; great-grandchildren, Ivy, Dandre, Keegan, Rebecca, Kyra, Hadley, Finnlay, Lillian, Aidan, Addison, Remington and many other relatives.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis, her parents, parents-in-law, sister, brother-in-law, and nephew.

Published in The Argus Leader on July 28, 2019
