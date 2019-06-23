|
Betty Hovdenes
Sioux Falls - Betty Jeanne Hovdenes passed away peacefully in her home alongside her daughters on June 14, 2019. Betty Jeanne was born in Sturgis, South Dakota on April 23, 1931. She later moved to Sioux Falls in her teenage years. There she met her husband, Earl, whom she married on October 15, 1949 and continued to live with him in Sioux Falls raising their three daughters until his passing in 2001. She was a member of the Asbury United Methodist Church and Women's Circle. She enjoyed hobbies such as gardening, painting, poetry, was an avid reader, seamstress, shopper and loved holiday decorating and entertaining. Those who knew her, knew her to be loving, caring and funny.
She is survived by daughters, Barbara Otten, Deanne Sampson and husband, Dan, Marcia Hovdenes; four grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and one great-great granddaughter; in addition to many nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was proceeded in death by husband, Earl Hovdenes, parents, William Elder Bishop & Martha Arlene Bishop; sisters, Joy Mehlhaff, Marcia Lewis; son-in-law, Danny Otten; and dear friend, Patti Lameyer.
At her wishes, no service will be held. Betty Jeanne requests that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made in Betty's name to the Sioux Falls Humane Society or to the Washington Pavilion. An online guestbook is available at www.georgeboom.com
Published in The Argus Leader on June 23, 2019