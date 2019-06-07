|
|
Betty Jean(Bush) Schaffer
Aberdeen, SD - Betty Jean (Bush) Schaffer, 93, of Aberdeen, SD, formerly of Zell, SD, died on June 5, 2019, at Mother Joseph Manor in Aberdeen. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at St. Mary's Chapel in Zell. Reverend Tom Anderson will officiate. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Zell.
Visitation will be Friday, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at Hyke Funeral Home in Redfield, SD. A Prayer Service and Rosary will begin at 7:00 p.m. Family will be present during this time to accept condolences. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hyke Funeral Home (www.hykefuneralhome.com).
Betty Jean Bush was born July 14, 1925, to Royce Bush and Olga (Monington) Bush in rural Hand County. She attended school in St. Lawrence, SD and graduated from high school in 1943.
She taught rural school in Hand County for three years.
She married Edward Schaffer on November 26, 1946, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Zell, South Dakota. They were blessed with 63 years of marriage and ten children.
They lived on their farm in Wheaton Township until it was necessary to move to Aberdeen, SD because of Ed's health. Ed passed away on October 2, 2010, and Betty remained in Aberdeen until her death.
She is survived by ten children: Joe (Joan), Sioux Falls, SD; Jim (Sheryl), Idaho Falls, ID; Mike (Linda), Chancellor, SD; Mary (Steve) Knight, Albany, OR; Pat (Tracy Jensen), Redfield, SD; David (Deb), Redfield, SD; Dan (Susan), Zell, SD; Francis (Sue), Redfield, SD; Ken (Roni), Woodinville, WA; and Sharon (Don) Vestal, Brookings, SD; 30 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters: Rose (Joe) Nuhsbaumer, Zell, SD and June Ehrich, Zell, SD; step brother Gerald (LaVerta) Palmer, Miller, SD; sisters-in-law: Frances Schaffer, Victorville, CA; Helen Bush, Tacoma, WA; Ila Mae Bush, Redfield, SD; and Barbara Schaffer, Ashton, SD; brother-in-law Don Schade, Redfield, SD; and numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ed; her parents; her stepfather, O.G. Palmer; an infant brother; six brothers: Jim, Don, Royce, Keith, Skip and Sidney; one sister Inez Schade; three step sisters: Fern, Ruby and Freda; six step brothers: Omar, Vernon, Loren, Nova, John and Ken; two infant grandsons: Matthew and Timothy; and brother-in-law Jack Ehrich.
Betty loved her family, her faith, the farm, and her friends. She enjoyed gardening and watching birds and wildlife.
Family prefers memorials directed to the .
Published in The Argus Leader on June 7, 2019