Betty Jernigan
Betty Jernigan

Sioux Falls, SD - Betty Ann Jernigan passed away at Ava's House on Sunday November 15, 2020, at the age of 91.

Betty was born August 20, 1929, in Opal, SD to Chris and Palma Schuldt. She was married to the love of her life Willard in Detroit Michigan. They married June 2, 1950, and spent the next 70 years together.

Grateful for having shared her life are her husband Willard, Daughters Vici Jernigan, Cathy (Robert) Thomas, Son Paul (Deb). Daughters, Lori (Chris Marsh), Lela (Wes) Nicklas, 11 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, 2 sisters, Rosie (Charlie) Alverson and Joyce Kunz.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, brother Lloyd, sister Norma and grandson, Brandon.

Services will be held at Memorial Lutheran Church, 5000 S Western Ave, on Thursday the 19th of November at 2:00 PM with visitation 1 hour prior.

Masks will be required to attend Betty's service.

Memorials will be directed to Memorial Lutheran Church and Ava's House.

www.heritagesfsd.com



Published in Argus Leader from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
