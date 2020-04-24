|
Betty Julius Espinosa
Betty Julius Espinosa passed away at Henry Ford Brownstown Hospital in Brownstown Michigan on April 6th, 2020 due to complications following gastric cancer. She was 68.
Betty was born on July 4th, 1951, in Luverne, Minnesota, to her parents, John Julius and Martha Renken Julius. She grew up on a farm near George, Iowa, and graduated from George High School in 1969. Betty then attended Stewarts School of Cosmology in Sioux Falls South Dakota.
Betty Julius Espinosa is survived by her sons, Mathew (Kristin) Espinosa of West Bloomfield, MI; Adam (Cindi) Espinosa of New Boston, MI; grandchildren Sloan, Adam Jr. and Isabella; sister Donna Meinen of Sioux Falls, SD; and her brothers, Alan Julius and Ron Julius of George, IA. She is preceded in death by her Mother, Martha Renken Julius, and her father, John Julius. Her cremation took place at "The Witness Crematory" located inside of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020