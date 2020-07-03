Betty (Bierle) LampSioux Falls, SD - Betty (Bierle) Lamp, 86, passed away peacefully at Dougherty Hospice on Friday, July 3, 2020.Betty is survived by her daughter's Deb Haddock and Laurie (Bob) Mitcheltree, sons Terry (MaryAnn),Jerry and Kevin Bierle and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Betty will be greatly missed by many friends, relatives and her Sunnycrest village family.Funeral services for Betty will be at Heritage Funeral Home on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. with burial to follow at Hills of Rest Cemetery. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the funeral service on Monday with family present beginning at 1: 30 p.m.Betty's funeral will be simultaneously live-streamed on Zoom. Kindly check the Heritage Funeral Home webpage for Betty's full obituary and Zoom link information.