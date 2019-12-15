Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Sioux Falls - Betty Ann Larsen, age 85 went to her heavenly home on Friday, December 13, 2019 with her family by her side at United Living Community in Brookings. Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM Friday, December 20, 2019 at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation will be on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls where the family will greet relatives and friends from 4:00-6:00 PM with a Prayer Service beginning at 6:00 PM.

Grateful for sharing her life are her husband, Eugene Larsen Sr. of Sioux Falls; son, John (Gwen) Larsen of Wentworth, SD; daughters, Mary (Rob) Cockrum of Sioux Falls, Phyllis (Chris) Hanisch of Renner; son, Eugene Larsen Jr. of Sioux Falls; four grandchildren, Mariah Hanisch and her fiance, Austin Oyen of Iowa City, IA, Lauren Cockrum of Phoenix, AZ, Amy Cockrum of Sioux Falls, Nicholas Hanisch of Renner; brother, Fred Augustad of Luverne, MN; sister, Judy Foster of Sioux Falls; and a host of additional relatives and friends.
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17, 2019
