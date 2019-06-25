Services
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Sun Prairie Baptist Church
Salem, SD
Betty Lou (Hofer) Carlson


Betty Lou (Hofer) Carlson Obituary
Betty Lou (Hofer) Carlson

Sioux Falls - Betty Lou (Hofer) Carlson, 88, Sioux Falls, SD formerly of Salem, SD passed into God's loving arms on June 22, 2019 at Dougherty Hospice House surrounded by all of her children.

Grateful for sharing her life are her 11 children, Pauline (Roger) Larson, Tim (fiancé Amy Kuecker) Hofer, Mark (Karen) Hofer, Pam (Randy) Bartunek, Bryant (Tracy) Hofer, Estelle (Mike) Konechne, Myron Hofer, Marsha (Sam) Goehring, Cynthia (Dave) Tuschen, Brenda (Paulino) Paz, and Orin (Vickie) Hofer; 33 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 10:30am on Fri., June 28, 2019 at Sun Prairie Baptist Church, Salem, SD with burial at Hutterthal Mennonite Cemetery, rural Bridgewater. Visitation will be from 5-7pm on Thurs., June 27, 2019 at Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls with a prayer service at 7pm. www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader on June 25, 2019
