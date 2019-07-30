Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Hilltop United Methodist Church
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Betty Lou Faris Obituary
Betty Lou Faris

Sioux Falls - Betty Lou Faris, age 91, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Tieszen Memorial Home in Marion, SD. Funeral Services will be 10:30 AM Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Hilltop United Methodist Church in Sioux Falls. Family Present Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 PM on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 with a Prayer Service beginning at 7:00 PM at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or Avera Hospice.

Grateful for sharing her life are her children, Paul Faris of Harrisburg, Louise Wieman and her husband, Rich of Harrisburg, Rose Olinger and her husband, Don of Sioux Falls, Alice Peters and her husband, Rich of Sioux Falls; daughter-in-law, Donna Faris of Mason, Ohio; sister, Olive Higley and her husband, Jim of Kansas; sister-in-law, Mary Kout of Kansas; thirteen grandchildren; twenty-eight great-grandchildren; and a host of additional relatives and friends. Online guestbook and full obit available at georgeboom.com
Published in The Argus Leader on July 30, 2019
