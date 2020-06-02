Betty (Schmid) Lynch
Betty (Schmid) Lynch

Sioux Falls - Betty Louise (Schmid) Lynch passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Dow Rummel Village in Sioux Falls. Betty was 94.

Betty was born on April 6, 1926 to Thomas and Delphine (DeZelar) DeZellar. She was born and raised in St. Paul, Minnesota.

On February 8, 1947 Betty was united in marriage to Neil Frederick Schmid in St. Paul. The resided in Sioux Falls and became loving parents to 9 children. Neil passed away in 1973. In 1986, Betty married Francis Lynch in Sioux Falls.

Betty was a former member of St. Mary's Parish in Sioux Falls.

Grateful for having shared her life are her children, Neil (Glenda) Schmid of Sioux Falls, Sue (Bob) Satterlee of Woodbury, CT, Lin (Waldo) Klein of Storrs, CT, Mark (Mitzi) Schmid of Yorba Linda, CA, Ellen (Darrell) Lind of Woodbury, CT, Paul (Michelle) Schmid of Temecula, CA, Pete (Nancy Levenger) Schmid of Ft. Collins, CO, Chris (Alicia) Schmid of Minneapolis, MN and Betsy (Del) Lyren of Minneapolis, MN; 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; 4 step-children; and many step grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Neil Schmid, Sr. and Francis Lynch; and 3 step-children.

Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

www.MillerFH.com






Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
