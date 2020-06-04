Betty Marie Hansen



Betty Marie Hansen age 91 formerly of Hartford, SD passed away May 29, 2020, at her home in Mesa, AZ surrounded by family.



Betty was born to William and Elsie Mae Steineke May 30, 1928, and was the youngest of 6 children. She went on to graduate from Hartford High School.



In October of 1949, she married Marvin Grave. They were parents to 3 children, Larry, Diane, and Cheryl. Marvin passed away September 1974 just 2 weeks shy of their 25th wedding anniversary. Betty took comfort in her children and was always there to watch her grandchildren at a moments notice. Family meant everything to Betty. Her specialty was her way of making everyone feel just how special they really were. Everyone always knew they had a safe place to land if they needed it. She was a wonderful cook and baker. Her holiday and Sunday meals were always amazing and no one ever went to grandma's house when she didn't have cookies or something baked.



Betty later married Cliff Hansen in Hartford, SD. Together they were able to do some traveling. It was on one of these trips that they were involved in a tragic car accident in California.



In 2017 she moved to Mesa, AZ. into a 55 and older park. Although she missed her family in South Dakota she loved the warm weather and her little home. She was always happy when family and friends would come to visit. The coffee was always on and up until a year ago she always had something baked.



Happy to have shared this wonderful woman's life are her children, Larry Grave, Tea, SD, Diane Garry (Pat), Sioux Falls, SD, and Cheryl Nothdurft (Steve), Mesa, AZ. 9 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-granddaughter. Her sister-in-law Edna Steineke and brother and sisters-in-law, Merle and Marlene Grave and Lowell and Joyce Grave, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Betty was preceded in death by her husband Marvin Grave, Cliff Hansen, her father and mother.



William and Elsie Mae Steineke, her 5 brothers, Howard, Melvin (Bud); Tom, Charlie and Frank Steineke, 4 sisters-in-law, Dorothy (Dort), Virginia, Dorothy, Eleanor, her mother-in-law and father-in-law Fred and Helen Grave.



There will be a private graveside service at a later date.









