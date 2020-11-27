Betty O. Johnson
Sioux Falls, SD - Betty O. Johnson, 93, died Thur., Nov. 26, 2020 at Sanford Foundation Hospice Cottage in Sioux Falls. Her committal service will be 2 PM Wed., Dec. 2 at Stordahl Cemetery, Dell Rapids, SD and will be livestreamed.
Survivors include 2 daughters, Diane (Kevin) Dumdei and Dawn (Bill) Pesicka, both of Sioux Falls; 3 granddaughters, Danielle Tornow, D'one (Brian) Hanisch, Pam (Jim) Hay; 3 step-grandchildren, Cody (Andrea) Dumdei, Brook (Erik) Pesicka, Jeremy (Destinee) Pesicka; 3 great-grandchildren; 5 step-great-grandchildren; and 3 siblings, Janet (Mike) Marsh, Overland Park, KS, Doris (Ordell) Krogstad, Baltic, SD, Kenneth (Beverly) Winterton, Madison, SD. Obit, online guestbook and livestream link at georgeboom.com
.