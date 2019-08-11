Services
Wass Home For Funerals
301 N 3Rd St
Beresford, SD 57004
(605) 763-2232
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Beresford Zion United Methodist Church
47106 298th Street
Beresford, SD
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
1:30 PM
Beresford Zion United Methodist Church
47106 298th Street
Beresford, SD
1928 - 2019
Betty Paulsen Obituary
Betty Paulsen

Beresford - Betty Jane Paulsen, 90, died Monday, August 5, 2019 at Bethesda of Beresford. Memorial services will be held at 1:30 PM Friday, August 16, 2019 at Beresford Zion United Methodist Church with visitation beginning at noon until service time.

Betty is survived by her sons, Raymond (Joanne) Paulsen and Leonard Paulsen, of Beresford, SD; her daughters, Nancy (Neil) Shuck, Beresford, SD and Linda (Robert) Eschliman, Lincoln, NE; 8 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and her sister-in-law, Carolyn Braastad, Mason City, IA.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John; brother Calvin Braastad; and her parents, Christian and Anna. wassfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 11, 2019
