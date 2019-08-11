|
Betty Paulsen
Beresford - Betty Jane Paulsen, 90, died Monday, August 5, 2019 at Bethesda of Beresford. Memorial services will be held at 1:30 PM Friday, August 16, 2019 at Beresford Zion United Methodist Church with visitation beginning at noon until service time.
Betty is survived by her sons, Raymond (Joanne) Paulsen and Leonard Paulsen, of Beresford, SD; her daughters, Nancy (Neil) Shuck, Beresford, SD and Linda (Robert) Eschliman, Lincoln, NE; 8 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and her sister-in-law, Carolyn Braastad, Mason City, IA.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John; brother Calvin Braastad; and her parents, Christian and Anna. wassfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 11, 2019