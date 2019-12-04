|
|
Betty Reynolds
Sioux Falls - Betty R. Reynolds, age 90, of Sioux Falls died Wed. Dec. 4, 2019 at Bethany Lutheran Home in Sioux Falls.
Memorial Services will begin at 1:00pm on Sat., Dec. 7, 2019 at Central Church in Sioux Falls. Betty will be buried with private family services next to her husband Harry Roger Reynolds at Forest Hill Cemetery in Canton, SD.
Grateful for having shared in Betty's life are her 6 children, Collin (Marla) Reynolds of Baltic, Tommy (Luann) Reynolds of Sioux Falls, Brian (Amy) Reynolds of Springfield, Lynne (Adel) Thalos of Chattanooga, TN, Billy Reynolds of Puyallup, WA, Teresa Reynolds of Sioux Falls; 16 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren and a brother, Gilbert (Susan) Burney of Sioux Falls.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Roger Reynolds; her parents, Charles and Catherine Burney; brothers, Glenn and Eugene Burney and sister, Marlys Robinson.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Betty's honor to Lifescape, 2011 W. 26th Street, Suite 201, Sioux Falls, SD 57105.
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019