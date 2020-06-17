Betty Rose
Betty Rose

Sioux Falls - Betty Lou Rose, 68, passed away June 15, 2020.

Survivors include her two sons, Le Roy and Loren (Kayla) and granddaughter, Alexis, the apple of her grandma's eye for 11 years; sister, Shirley Wienk, Rochester, MN; three brothers, Dennis Eller; Howard, SD, Raymond Eller, Howard, SD and David Eller, Brookings.

Funeral services will be held 1:00pm Friday, June 19, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home. Visitation will be 7:00-9:00pm Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home.




Funeral services provided by
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
