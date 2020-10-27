1/
Betty Tiesen
Betty Tiesen

Dell Rapids - Betty Tiesen, 85, of Dell Rapids, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 at the Tieszen Memorial Home in Marion. Public visitation will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Kahler-Brende Funeral Home. A private family funeral service will be held on Friday.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Don, son, Randy, sisters, Jeanette, Edna and Phyllis and her brothers, Jack and Arnold.

She is survived by her children, Ron (Lori) Tiesen of Baltic, Linda (Alan) Mousel of Colman and Craig (Kerri) Tiesen of Dell Rapids; her three grandchildren, Heather (Joel Mock) Mousel of Sioux Falls, Alex Tiesen of Dell Rapids, Alicia Tiesen of Sioux Falls; her great-grandchild, Bohdi and her brother, Howard (Mila) Johnson of Sioux Falls.

www.kahlerfh.com




Published in Argus Leader from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

