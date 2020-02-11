Services
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Tilden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Tilden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Tilden Obituary
Betty Tilden

Sioux Falls - Betty Tilden, age 88, of Sioux Falls died Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Edgewood Memory Care.

Funeral Services will begin at 10am on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home with burial at Woodlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 4:00 - 6:00pm at Heritage Funeral Home.

Grateful for having shared in Betty's life are her children, Beth (Jay) Crotty of Spearfish, Connie (Joseph) Marrowbone of Sioux Falls, John Tilden (fiancée, April Paulin) of Sioux Falls; 5 grandchildren, Rebecca Wilhelmi, Alex Hahn, Grace Marrowbone, Alicia Marrowbone, Zechariah Marrowbone; 1 great-granddaughter, Luna Wilhelmi; a brother, Glen Stauffer of Tioga, TX; a sister, Jean Enterline of Ripon, WI and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Betty is preceded in death by her husband, B. Dewaine Tilden; her parents, John and Leona Stauffer; a brother, Harold Stauffer and one sister, Norma Arnold.

www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -