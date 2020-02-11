|
Betty Tilden
Sioux Falls - Betty Tilden, age 88, of Sioux Falls died Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Edgewood Memory Care.
Funeral Services will begin at 10am on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home with burial at Woodlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 4:00 - 6:00pm at Heritage Funeral Home.
Grateful for having shared in Betty's life are her children, Beth (Jay) Crotty of Spearfish, Connie (Joseph) Marrowbone of Sioux Falls, John Tilden (fiancée, April Paulin) of Sioux Falls; 5 grandchildren, Rebecca Wilhelmi, Alex Hahn, Grace Marrowbone, Alicia Marrowbone, Zechariah Marrowbone; 1 great-granddaughter, Luna Wilhelmi; a brother, Glen Stauffer of Tioga, TX; a sister, Jean Enterline of Ripon, WI and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Betty is preceded in death by her husband, B. Dewaine Tilden; her parents, John and Leona Stauffer; a brother, Harold Stauffer and one sister, Norma Arnold.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020