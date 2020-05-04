Resources
Betty VanDer Vliet Obituary
Volga - Betty Ann Jean Van Der Vliet, age 91, of Volga, SD, passed away May 2, 2020, at Avantara Nursing Home in Arlington, South Dakota. A drive by visitation will be from 1-2 P.M. Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in front of First Reformed Church in Volga with a family graveside service to follow at Trinity Cemetery, Volga, SD. Eidsness Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Survivors include her children, Larry (Connie) Van Der Vliet of Sisseton, SD, Beverly (Jerry) Thon of Cumberland, WI, Ruth (Kevin) Price of Brookings, Allan (Janell) Van Der Vliet of Brookings, Loren (Kathy) Van Der Vliet of Lead, SD, and Wayne (Karen) Van Der Vliet of Sioux Falls, SD; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great grandchildren; 6 step grandchildren; 11 great-step grandchildren; and 2 great-great step grandchildren; brother-in-law, Gerald (Ethel) Van Der Vliet of Colton, SD, along with many nieces and nephews.
Published in The Argus Leader from May 4 to May 5, 2020
