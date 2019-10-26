|
Bev Miller
Sioux Falls, SD - Beverly (Bev) Ann Miller (Henryson), devoted and understanding wife, deeply loving mother, dedicated Nana, and a friend to many with an expressive smile and apparent warmth passed away of a cardiac event on October 24, 2019 at the age of 70. She had just finished her enjoyable swimming, which took place four times weekly.
Bev entered this world on December 19, 1948 and readily communicated her 100% Norwegian heritage from Harold and Anna Henryson (Larson), who raised her in Huxley, Iowa. Bev greatly enjoyed her years at Ballard High School with an extraordinary group of guys and gals who have maintained lifelong friendships. She and four other girls have gathered almost annually to celebrate their friendship and are aptly named The Daughters of the Sons (The DOTS) since all maiden last names end in "son". After graduating from Waldorf College in Decorah, Iowa she transferred to Augustana College (now University) to gain her Nursing Degree and having committed lifelong friendships with fellow Nurses and deeply appreciated her nursing Profs, notably Dr. Joyce Nelson. Her Nursing skills were started in the Mayo Clinic in the nursery and continued to be utilized as lifelong tools in serving patients and friends.
The question remains between Bev and Les, which approached the other at an Augie Faculty meeting which led to a 2-month courtship followed by a telephone proposal during a snowstorm from Les. Later, Bev admitted that she had made up her mind to Marry Les on their first date. Married life started with Bev teaching Nursing at Augie and Les starting a real estate career selling farmland and learning to become an auctioneer with Bev being the Clerk at numerous farm auctions. Bev fully committed to being a mom with the arrival of Sarah Joy and Erik Martin and lived her calling being a warm and caring Mother and was deeply satisfied to be the mother of both noting their personal gifts.
Warm and bubbly, Bev made friends in all avenues of life with the parents of Sarah and Erik's school friends, church members, Augie alumni, Students and Professors. She was passionate about flowers, Augustana women's softball, soccer, and men's basketball, and being the best Nana to Carter, Burke, and Britton, the children of Sarah and Don Binkerd, who greatly enriched her life. She and Les traveled to three continents to learn and explore, because she knew after one year of working at Mayo Clinic and then traveling three months in Europe by backpack and Euro Rain that world travel is filled with learning and understanding. She "adopted" Augie students without parents living near enough the campus to participate in athletic or music events. Her part time work after being a full time Mom was passionately working for Parent Connection in advocating for students, K-12, in Sioux Falls and other local school districts making sure that parents and school administrators could "get on the same page" for the benefit of the students with learning disabilities. The words of "joy" and "gratitude" were very evident in her house décor and in fully touching the lives of everyone around her. Her artistry was evident in finding time to decorate her and Les' home for every season and holiday. Her authenticity of warmth was noted in ending calls with friends, Erik and Sarah, and grandchildren with "I love you".
Her brother, Harlan Henryson, retired jet pilot and gifted restorer of old cars, and dedicated partner Leigh Geyer call Bulverde, Texas home. Her life was blessed with numerous genuine friends.
Bev possessed a well-developed sense of humor, a warm smile, communicated a feeling of optimism and hope, strength of the possible, and a steadfastness that God has a plan for us to help each other in life's journey. Her influence and impact are known with lives touched by those fortunate enough to spend time with her. Her spirit with be a part of us.
Funeral services for Bev will take place at Our Saviors Lutheran at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Visitation will be the night prior, October 30, 2019, at Heritage Funeral Home from 4:00-6:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorials be directed to Be A Friend of Augustana Performing and Visual Arts or Sharing the Dream Guatemala.
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019