Beverly Ann Petersen Kenney
Sioux Falls - A memorial service will be held for Beverly Ann Petersen Kenney at Miller Funeral Home, 507 South Main Avenue at 1:30 pm on Thursday, April 25, 2019 with the family present beginning at 1 pm. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Beverly passed away on April 18, 2019 at Bethany Lutheran Home in Sioux Falls, South Dakota at the age of 93. She was born in Viborg, South Dakota on July 7, 1925 to Jens Peter Petersen and Olga Janet Dahl. She had two older sisters, Gloria and Betty, and a younger brother, Don.
Bev, as she was known to family and friends, attended elementary school in Viborg and high school in Sioux Falls, where the family had moved in the late 1930's. While living in Viborg, she loved visiting her aunt and uncle's farm and playing with her favorite cousin, Marjorie.
Beverly married Paul "Bud" Seffens, Jr. and to this union four children were born: Steven, Launi, Angel, and Sherry. She later married Richard Kenney.
Bev loved to work on craft projects and to crochet. She loved to celebrate her birthday every summer, surrounded by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nephews and nieces.
Beverly is survived by her son, Steven Seffens, and daughter Launi (Jim) Mattson; son-in-law Michael Gnau (Angel); grandsons Brian (Erika) Harris, Kevin Nielsen and James Gnau; granddaughters Julie Seffens and Andrea Seffens; great-grandsons Brendan and Blake Harris; cousins Marjorie Luden and her son, Charles Luden, Larry (Mary Kay) Petersen, Keith (Pam) Peterson; nephews Bill (Carrie) Kuhle, Jim Kuhle, John Kollias and Jay (Linda) Petersen; nieces Jill Balcom and Dana (Chuck) Heilig, and many great-nieces and nephews.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, daughters Angel and baby Sherry, sisters Gloria Kuhle and Betty Kollias, brother Don Petersen, Paul Seffens, Jr. and brothers-in-law Marc Kuhle and Jack Kollias.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 23, 2019