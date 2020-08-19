Beverly B. Sorensen



Brandon and formerly of Wessington Springs - Beverly B. Sorensen, 94, of Brandon, SD and formerly of Wessington Springs passed away Tuesday Evening August 18th at the Ava's Hospice House in Sioux Falls. Her funeral service will be held Friday August 21st at 11:00 AM at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Wessington Springs. Visitation will be Friday from 10:00 AM until time of service. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Please wear a mask and observe social distancing. You may want to bring your own lawn chairs.









