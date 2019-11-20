Services
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Peace Lutheran Church
Alcester, SD
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Peace Lutheran Church
Alcester, SD
Beverly Fickbohm Obituary
Beverly Fickbohm

Alcester - Beverly Ann Fickbohm (Heiman), 88, died Nov. 18, 2019 in Sioux Falls, SD. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Daryl Fickbohm of Alcester; 2 sons, Doyle (Sandra) Fickbohm of Alcester and Barry (Marcella) Fickbohm of Manhattan, KS.

Funeral services will be 2PM Fri., Nov. 22, 2019 at Peace Lutheran Church in Alcester. Visitation with the family present will be 5-7PM Thurs. at the church. The family requests memorials to Sioux Falls Sanford Hospice Foundation. wassfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
