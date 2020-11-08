Beverly Harrington
Sioux Falls - Beverly J. Harrington, age 79 of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Good Samaritan Luther Manor in Sioux Falls, SD. Funeral Services will be 10:00 AM Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 PM also at the funeral home. Visit georgeboom.com
for a full obituary and a live stream link.
Grateful for sharing her life are her husband, Larry Harrington of Sioux Falls, SD; their children, Rose (Steve) Engebretson of Madison, SD and Lynn (Brenda) Harrington of Sioux Falls, SD; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Orville Embrock of Alcester, SD; many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Mildred (Nelson) Embrock.