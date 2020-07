Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Beverly's life story with friends and family

Share Beverly's life story with friends and family

Beverly Juanita Weiss



Parkston - Beverly Juanita (Hins) Weiss, 88, went to her heavenly home on July 7, 2020 at Avera Comfort Care in Parkston, SD. Due to corona virus concerns, a private family graveside service will be held on Saturday July 11, 2020.



She is survived by her 6 children, Daniel (Renee) Bedford, IN; LuAnn (Mark) Runestad, Cedar Park, TX; Thomas (Karen) Parkston; Mary (James) Welch, Sioux Falls; Michael (Donna), Parkston; Ronald (fiancée Karen) Sioux Falls. 11 grandchildren, Tim (fiancee Jill) Runestad, Tony (Summer) Runestad, Jennifer (Craig) Markhardt, John (Marin) Weiss, Jordan (fiancee Chelsea) Weiss, Nicholas Welch, Amy (Jordan) Olson, Matthew Weiss, Katie (Casey) Colvert, Jacob (fiancée Shelbie) Weiss, Madisyn Weiss. 9 great grandchildren, Brynn, Jacob, Zoey, Samari, Cameron, Elena, Vivien, Cohen, and Lucy. Sister Lillian Fuerst, sisters-in-law JoAnn Weisz, Eunice Snyder, Arlene Weiss.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store