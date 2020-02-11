|
|
Beverly Lanie
Sioux Falls - Beverly Lanie age 87 of Sioux Falls, passed away Monday February 10, 2020 at Dougherty Hospice.
Family will greet friends at 1:00 pm, with a funeral service at 2:00 pm, Sunday February 16, 2020 at Miller Funeral Home 507 S. Main Avenue. Burial will take place at the Valley View Cemetery Browns Valley, MN.
Grateful for having shared her life are her children, Debbie Kendall, Sioux Falls, Mike (Cathy) Lanie, Salt Lake City, UT; her grandchildren, David Kendall, Tulsa, OK, Jacob Kendall, Sioux Falls, Emily Lanie, and Andrew Lanie, Salt Lake City; and a great granddaughter Ava Kendall.
She was preceded in death by her parents Jake and Gerda Hess, her husband Vernon, 2 brothers, Roger and Richard and her sister Barbara Murray.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020