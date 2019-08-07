|
|
Beverly Lundy
Sioux Falls, SD - Beverly Lundy, 76, passed away with her loving daughter by her side on August 4, 2019 at Dougherty Hospice House after many years of struggling with dementia.
Beverly was born in New York in 1942 to Raymond and Helen Cronk. After graduating high school Beverly moved to Virginia where she fell in love with Don Lundy. The two married and had two children, Michele and John. Beverly and her family spent many years working and living in Florida. Beverly enjoyed dancing, music and had a tremendous love for reading and was very proud of her 5 grandchildren.
When Beverly's health and memory began to decline her family moved her to Sioux Falls to be with her daughter. The family would like to thank the compassionate and caring staff in the Memory Care units at Touchmark at All Saints and Bethany Meadows as well as the amazing and loving staff at Dougherty Hospice House.
Beverly is lovingly remembered by her daughter, Michele Sunde, son; John (Nadia) Lundy; five grandchildren, Jessica, John, Dylan, Makayla, and Ava; and sister, Jackie Snyder.
Beverly was predeceased in death by her two brothers Fred and Ray Cronk.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Condolences can be directed to the family and sent to Heritage Funeral Home. 4800 S. Minnesota Ave. Sioux Falls, SD 57108
www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 7, 2019