Beverly M. Minor
Flandreau, SD - Beverly Mary Minor, 85, of Flandreau, SD passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Touchmark at All Saints, Sioux Falls, SD. Beverly was born March 25, 1934 at Garretson, SD to Ralph P. and Mabel Ann (Dubbelde) Heinemann. She attended Country School Colman District 63 and graduated from Flandreau High School in 1952. Beverly married Ronald James Minor on January 6, 1953 in Flandreau after meeting him roller skating at Lake Campbell. They farmed side by side just half a mile from where she grew up. Beverly had 1,200 chickens at one time in the upstairs of the barn. She was a member of Ss. Simon and Jude Catholic Church, Catholic Daughters, Altar Society and was a Eucharistic Minister. Beverly was Homecoming Queen, completed EMT training, enjoyed outdoor work, gardening, dancing, baking and loved to attend events the grandchildren participated in.
Beverly is survived by her husband Ron; three daughters, Cynthia (David Beyer), Alexandria, SD; Ronda (Bill) Griffin, Ismay, MT; Denise (Rick) Wiese, Flandreau, SD; eight grandchildren, Katrina (David) Granholm, Heidi (Joe) Jarding, Corey (Mary) Beyer, Amy (Chad) Hodgson, Sandra (Brendan) Sheppard, Adam (Kathryn) Wiese, Lori (Joel) Tucker, Anna Heeney; 21 great-grandchildren; and six siblings, LaVonne Headrick, Flandreau; Marcene (Pete) Rachel-Whipple, St. Michael, MN; Marshann (David) Snyder, Great Falls, VA; Leonard (Lynelle) Heinemann, Dell Rapids, SD; Larry Heinemann, Florida; and Leslie (Libby) Heinemann, Flandreau. Beverly was preceded in death by great-grandson Mac, her parents, brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Jean Minor and brother-in-law Richard Headrick. Memorials to a in Beverly's name.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am Friday, December 20, 2019 at Ss. Simon and Jude Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 pm Thursday with a 7:00 pm scripture service followed by a Catholic Daughter Rosary at Skroch Funeral Chapel. www.skrochfc.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019