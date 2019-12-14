Services
Skroch Funeral Chapel - Flandreau
409 2nd Avenue East
Flandreau, SD 57028
605-997-2431
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Skroch Funeral Chapel - Flandreau
409 2nd Avenue East
Flandreau, SD 57028
View Map
Service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Skroch Funeral Chapel - Flandreau
409 2nd Avenue East
Flandreau, SD 57028
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Ss. Simon and Jude Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Minor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly M. Minor


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly M. Minor Obituary
Beverly M. Minor

Flandreau, SD - Beverly Mary Minor, 85, of Flandreau, SD passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Touchmark at All Saints, Sioux Falls, SD. Beverly was born March 25, 1934 at Garretson, SD to Ralph P. and Mabel Ann (Dubbelde) Heinemann. She attended Country School Colman District 63 and graduated from Flandreau High School in 1952. Beverly married Ronald James Minor on January 6, 1953 in Flandreau after meeting him roller skating at Lake Campbell. They farmed side by side just half a mile from where she grew up. Beverly had 1,200 chickens at one time in the upstairs of the barn. She was a member of Ss. Simon and Jude Catholic Church, Catholic Daughters, Altar Society and was a Eucharistic Minister. Beverly was Homecoming Queen, completed EMT training, enjoyed outdoor work, gardening, dancing, baking and loved to attend events the grandchildren participated in.

Beverly is survived by her husband Ron; three daughters, Cynthia (David Beyer), Alexandria, SD; Ronda (Bill) Griffin, Ismay, MT; Denise (Rick) Wiese, Flandreau, SD; eight grandchildren, Katrina (David) Granholm, Heidi (Joe) Jarding, Corey (Mary) Beyer, Amy (Chad) Hodgson, Sandra (Brendan) Sheppard, Adam (Kathryn) Wiese, Lori (Joel) Tucker, Anna Heeney; 21 great-grandchildren; and six siblings, LaVonne Headrick, Flandreau; Marcene (Pete) Rachel-Whipple, St. Michael, MN; Marshann (David) Snyder, Great Falls, VA; Leonard (Lynelle) Heinemann, Dell Rapids, SD; Larry Heinemann, Florida; and Leslie (Libby) Heinemann, Flandreau. Beverly was preceded in death by great-grandson Mac, her parents, brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Jean Minor and brother-in-law Richard Headrick. Memorials to a in Beverly's name.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am Friday, December 20, 2019 at Ss. Simon and Jude Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 pm Thursday with a 7:00 pm scripture service followed by a Catholic Daughter Rosary at Skroch Funeral Chapel. www.skrochfc.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -