Beverly M. SchartzSioux Falls - Beverly Schartz, 93, of Sioux Falls, died Friday, July 3, 2020 at Bethany Lutheran Home in Sioux Falls.Beverly Maxine Schmidt was born December 21, 1921 near Sioux Falls, SD. She grew up in Sioux falls where she received her education.On December 31, 1965, she was united in marriage with William Schartz in Las Vegas, NV. Following their marriage, the couple lived in Sioux Falls prior to moving to an acreage near Harrisburg, SD. Mr. Schartz preceded her in death on September 21, 2015. Beverly moved back to Sioux Falls in November of 2019 where she was living at the time of her death.Grateful for having shared her life are her son, James M. (Barb) Schartz of Brandon, SD; one granddaughter, Becky Sherrill of Watertown, SD; and a great-grandson, Spencer Marotz of Watertown, SD.Private graveside services will be held at St. Michael Cemetery in Sioux Falls.Memorials may be sent to Miller Funeral Home where they will redirect them to the family.