Beverly Merry
Sioux Falls - Beverly Merry of Sioux Falls was called home to the Lord on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. She was 83.
Beverly Ann was born April 13, 1936 to Theodore and Annabelle (Walkins) Bisson. She was raised on a farm in Garretson, South Dakota and graduated from Brandon Valley High School.
On November 14, 1959 Beverly was united in marriage to Marlin William Merry in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and soon became loving parents to their three children, Pam, Kim and Jeff. In 1966 the couple moved to rural Brandon, South Dakota and returned to Sioux Falls in 1980.
Beverly worked as a fine-dining waitress in the 1970's at The Galley in Sioux Falls, and she also worked in sales at Vern's Diamond Shop in Sioux Falls, but her greatest job was raising her three children.
Beverly and Marlin enjoyed traveling, and particularly enjoyed their winters in Arizona. She enjoyed annual Christmas shopping trips with her family to Minneapolis. Beverly kept busy with golf, sewing and gardening. She loved spending time with friends at the Thirsty Duck Bar & Grill every Monday, Wednesday and sometimes Fridays, but her greatest passion was spending time with family.
Grateful for having shared her life are her children, Pamela (John) Dahl of Sioux Falls, Kimberly (Daniel) Schutz of Tea, South Dakota and Jeffery (Camie) Merry of rural Brandon, South Dakota; 6 grandchildren, Chandler Dahl, Kelsey (Brandon) Koolstra, Garett (Tamera) Schutz, Scott (Kaitlin) Schutz, Nicole (Kevin) Berg and Brooke (Ryan) Angerhofer; 5 great-grandchildren, Preston Schutz, Adalyn Dahl, Karl Sharkey, Lincoln Berg and Maura Berg. Beverly is preceded in death by her husband, Marlin; parents, Theodore and Annabelle Bisson; brother, Dean Bisson; and brother-in-law, Billy Merry.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Miller Funeral Home, 507 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls. Funeral service 10:00 am Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, 1400 S. Duluth Ave., Sioux Falls. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery in Sioux Falls.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 25, 2019