Beverly Nelson



Volga - Beverly Jean Nelson, 90, passed away on June 10, 2020 at the Brookings Hospital. Public visitation will be held at Eidsness Funeral Chapel in Volga between noon and 5 pm on Sunday, June 14, 2020 with Bev's children and their spouses present outside the chapel. A celebration of Bev's life will be a private service for her family on Monday, June 15, 2020 at First Lutheran Church, Volga.



Grateful for having shared her life are her children, Cheryl (Arlan) Hagena, Lennox, SD; Jeanie (Robert) Mayer, Sioux Falls, SD; Joel (LeAnn) Nelson, Volga, SD; Greg (Sandy) Nelson, Pipestone, MN; and Tim (Sharlene) Nelson, Garretson. She was blessed with 15 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren and two on the way.



She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, her husband, Wilmer and a great grandson.



Memorials may be directed to First Lutheran Church and designated to Bergh Cemetery.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store