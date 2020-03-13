Resources
Beverly Peterson

Beverly Peterson Obituary
Beverly Peterson

Viborg,SD - Beverly Peterson, 74 of Viborg, passed away on March 13, 2020 at Ava's House in Sioux Falls. Funeral Service will be at 10:00 AM Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Viborg. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 PM Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Chapel in Viborg. Arrangements by Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home.

Grateful for having shared her life are her husband of 52 years, Dale Peterson; children, Linda (Scott) Kaufmann of Spencer, S.D., Michelle (Jeremy) McGregor of Tea, S.D.; , Ryan (Sarah) Peterson of Valley Springs, S.D.; six grandchildren; one brother, Rodney (Deb) Urban of Sioux Falls, S.D.; one sister, Belinda (Steve) Karli of Sioux Falls, S.D.; one brother-in-law, Tom Farus, Claremore, O.K. and many special nieces and nephews, relatives, and friends.

hofmeisterjones.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
