Beverly Winter
Sioux Falls - Bev, 89, passed away on October 18, 2019 at Ava's House in Sioux Falls. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm, Monday at First Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls.
Bev is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Paulette and Bill Jensen of Sioux Falls; three grandsons and their spouses, Max and Maren Jensen, Alex and Nicole Jensen and Samuel Jensen and his fiancé, Maria Harrington; three great grandchildren, Carsten, Blakely and Jack; three sisters, Shirley (Bob) Wiese, Nelda Vellek and Rae Jamison. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Walter, in 2002. chapelhillfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019