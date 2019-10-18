Services
Chapel Hill Funeral Home & Crematory
901 S Minnesota Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 335-2286
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Winter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Winter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly Winter Obituary
Beverly Winter

Sioux Falls - Bev, 89, passed away on October 18, 2019 at Ava's House in Sioux Falls. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm, Monday at First Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls.

Bev is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Paulette and Bill Jensen of Sioux Falls; three grandsons and their spouses, Max and Maren Jensen, Alex and Nicole Jensen and Samuel Jensen and his fiancé, Maria Harrington; three great grandchildren, Carsten, Blakely and Jack; three sisters, Shirley (Bob) Wiese, Nelda Vellek and Rae Jamison. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Walter, in 2002. chapelhillfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now