Bill Selvig
1939 - 2020
Bill Selvig

Sioux Falls - Bill Selvig, Sioux Falls, SD passed away on October 19, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society in Lennox. Bill was born December 27, 1939 in Sioux Falls, SD to Lauritz "LH" and Ethel (Hendricks) Selvig.

Bill graduated from Washington High School in 1957 and served in the Marines Corps for 3 years. He returned to Sioux Falls, where he learned the floor covering trade from his father and launched his own floor covering business, Custom Carpet Service. He took pride in the high quality of his work, which was reflected by repeat customers over the decades.

Bill had a great love of the outdoors and passed his passion for hunting and fishing down to his brother Steve and children. His early outdoor experiences centered on many family camping trips to the Sawbill Trail in the Boundary Waters. As he grew into adulthood, Bill's favorite fishing areas included Lake Poinsett, the Missouri River for walleyes, Lake Superior for salmon and Colorado for trout. Bill learned to hunt at the tender age of 7 and continued pheasant, goose and duck hunting throughout his life. He excelled at wingshooting and was an accomplished rifle marksman. He was a founding member of the Dakota Benchrest Shooters.

Bill's favorite waterfowl were Giant Canada geese. On any grey November day with a stiff northwest wind and spitting snow, he could be found sitting on a goose pass, shivering and patiently waiting for the opportunity to dispatch the largest honker from a flock.

Bill also enjoyed helping others. He was the first one out the door with a snowblower to clean off neighbors' sidewalks or provide a meal for the elderly, oftentimes wild game.

He is survived by two daughters and two sons: Carol (Harry) Brim, Hubbard, TX; Bjorn (Maureen) Selvig, Fort Collins, CO; Andrew (Sharon Jones) Selvig, St Paul, MN; Sarah Kristjan (Joe Milner) Selvig, St Paul, MN; 6 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Due to COVID restrictions, a memorial service will be planned for Spring 2021.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, please donate to Good Samaritan Society - Lennox at www.good-sam.com/supportlennox

www.millerfh.com






Published in Argus Leader from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
