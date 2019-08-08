Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory
Sioux Falls, SD
Wake
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory
Sioux Falls, SD
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
he Church of St. Mary
Bill Smith Obituary
Bill Smith

Sioux Falls - William "Bill" David Smith, age 83, died on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the Avera Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, SD.

Visitation with his family present to greet friends will be from 5 to 7 pm with a wake service at 7 pm on Friday, August 9, 2019 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 am on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at The Church of St. Mary with burial at St. Michael Cemetery.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Sharon Burkey Smith of Sioux Falls, SD; six children: Curtis (Ann) Smith of Shoreview, MN, Tom (Jackie) Smith of Ft. Pierre, SD, Michelle (Lee) Hughes of Lakeville, MN, Bob (Julie) Smith of Sioux Falls, SD, Danielle (Fabien) Ponson of Edina, MN and Ryan (Dawn) Smith of Sioux Falls, SD; daughter-in-law, Ofelia Smith of Kenosha, WI; 23 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three sisters: Darlene Phelps of Colman, SD Wilma Shaffer of Chamberlain, SD and Betty DeBoer of Brandon, SD; one brother, Jim Smith of Colman, SD; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, David and Alide Smith; one son, Steve Smith; and three brothers-in-laws; Dale Phelps, Dwayne Shaffer and Dale DeBoer. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 8, 2019
