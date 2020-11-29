Bill Zehendner
Sioux Falls, SD - Gerald William "Bill" Zehendner, 77, of Sioux Falls died Saturday, November 28, 2020.
Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Christ Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls, with visitation prior to service beginning at noon.
Bill is survived by his children Sarah and Keith Moje (Norfolk, NE), Cherie Zehendner (Harrisburg), Chuck and Jackie Zehendner (Pleasanton, NE), and Rachel and Chad Mulder (Hartford). Please visit the Heritage Funeral Home website for Bill's full obituary. www.heritagesfsd.com