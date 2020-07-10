Billie Morgan

Billie MorganCanton, SD - Billie Lee Morgan, age 87, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society Canton. A private graveside service will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery.Billie was born on May 3, 1933 in Faulkton, SD to Robert and Ethel (Rehnstrom) Morgan. He served his country in the US Army. He married Wendy Childers on October 21, 1967 in Worthington, MN.Billie owned a moving business, a lawn service, Perfect Service gas station and did demolition work before opening his own antique shop over 50 years ago. He enjoyed going to auctions and flea markets, working with his family, woodworking, and building and repairing furniture. He was also a talented mechanic.He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Wendy; children: Billie Jr. (Mary), David, and Daren; grandchildren, Derek (Allyson) Morgan, Jessica (Jason) Martens, James Morgan, Whitney (Jason) Marteney, Sydney Morgan, Charlie Espeland, and Hunter Espeland; 4 great-grandchildren; brother Robert Morgan and sister Bonnie Haugen; along with numerous extended relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Barbara, and sisters Anna Severtson and Bette Gerhard.