Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Blaine Steinhouse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Blaine Steinhouse


1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Blaine Steinhouse Obituary
Blaine Steinhouse

Aberdeen - Blaine Earl Steinhouse, 56, formerly of Sioux Falls, SD passed away April 28, 2019. His memorial service will be 2 PM on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, SD.

Blaine is survived by his daughter, Emily Steinhouse, his mother, Millie Steinhouse, and his brother, Steve (Lisa) Steinhouse, all of Sioux Falls; his sister, Cindy (Paul) Kock of Custer, SD; his nieces and nephews: Christopher Erdmann of Wetonka, SD, Matthew and Andrew Steinhouse of Sioux Falls, Robert Erdmann of Highmore, SD and Lindsay Kock of Custer, SD; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Blaine's father, Delbert Steinhouse and grandparents preceded him in death. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now