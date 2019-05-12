|
|
Blaine Steinhouse
Aberdeen - Blaine Earl Steinhouse, 56, formerly of Sioux Falls, SD passed away April 28, 2019. His memorial service will be 2 PM on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, SD.
Blaine is survived by his daughter, Emily Steinhouse, his mother, Millie Steinhouse, and his brother, Steve (Lisa) Steinhouse, all of Sioux Falls; his sister, Cindy (Paul) Kock of Custer, SD; his nieces and nephews: Christopher Erdmann of Wetonka, SD, Matthew and Andrew Steinhouse of Sioux Falls, Robert Erdmann of Highmore, SD and Lindsay Kock of Custer, SD; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Blaine's father, Delbert Steinhouse and grandparents preceded him in death. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 12, 2019