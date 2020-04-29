|
Bob Burckhard
Sioux Falls, SD - Robert "Bob" Ray Burckhard, 71, died on Saturday, April 25th, 2020 at his home in Sioux Falls, SD.
Bob was born on April 30, 1948 in Aberdeen, SD, the son of Ray Burckhard and Margaret (Fettig) Burckhard. He attended school in Aberdeen, South Dakota.
Bob was in the United States Army from 1966-1969 where he honorably served his country in the Vietnam War. Although Bob experienced unimaginable circumstances during his time in the war, he never complained about what he went through and focused only on how proud he was to have had an opportunity to serve his country. He was truly a military hero and he wore that badge proudly.
When Bob returned from Vietnam he married Sharon Pray and started his own business owning a milk truck and serving farmers in the Groton area. In 1978 he moved to Sioux Falls where he worked for Famous Brands Distributor as a trucker, which began a more than 30 year career as a long-haul truck driver. Bob retired with Ryder in 2012 because of lung cancer, which he successfully overcame.
Bob's friends and family recognized him as one of the funniest people they have ever known. His quick wit and lovable personality ensured that every gathering he was a part of was full of joyous laughter and great memories. He absolutely could have been a professional comedian and his hysterical sense of humor will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Bob will be most remembered, however, for his loving heart and dedication to his family and his beloved pets. Bob had such a soft heart for animals that he found himself picking up stray cats while trucking and bringing them home to care for them. He was also proudly dedicated to his last beloved dog Pooky, who he lost only 2 months before his passing. But his love of family was where he will be most remembered and missed. Bob's adoration for his mother was so profound that he would spend hours on the phone with her everyday while he was trucking and after retirement. He loved his brothers and sisters so much and was always there for them, and they adored him. But it was his love for his wife Mardell, his children and grandchildren that made him such a special man. Bob's entire family will miss him profoundly.
Bob was united in marriage to Mardell Watkins on November 7, 1987. He is survived by his wife Mardell, Sioux Falls, SD; daughter Tricia (Tom Reiff) Burckhard of Brandon, SD, son Darren (Christine Murtha) Burckhard of Brandon, SD, son Nathan Watkins of Sioux Falls, SD, and stepdaughter Juanita Hagan of Brandon, SD and stepson Gale Brock of Denver, CO; sister Dorothy (Richard) Brown of West Sacramento, Cal, sister Karen (Richard) Wilson, of Crooks, SD, sister Paula (Donnie) Peterson of Sioux Falls, SD, brother Tom Burckhard of Sioux Falls, sister Karen Wischmann (Chris) of Temecula, CA, and brother Tony (Julie) Burckhard; and his 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; 15 nieces and nephews and many, many wonderful cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray Burckhard and Margaret and Don DeVries.
A private family service will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In Lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to https://everloved.com/life-of/robert-burckhard/ or to Mardell Burckhard in Sioux Falls.
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020