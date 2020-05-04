|
Bob Burckhard
Sioux Falls, SD - Robert "Bob" Ray Burckhard, 71, died on Saturday, April 25th, 2020 at his home.
Bob was in the United States Army from 1966-1969 where he honorably served his country in the Vietnam War. Bob's friends and family recognized him as one of the funniest people they have ever known.
He is survived by his wife Mardell, Sioux Falls, SD; daughter Tricia (Tom Reiff) Burckhard, son Darren (Christine Murtha) Burckhard , son Nathan Watkins, and stepdaughter Juanita Hagan and stepson Gale Brock; sister Dorothy (Richard) Brown, sister Karen (Richard) Wilson, sister Paula (Donnie) Peterson, brother Tom Burckhard , sister Karen Wischmann (Chris) and brother Tony (Julie) Burckhard; and his 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; 15 nieces and nephews and many, many wonderful cousins.
A private family service was held on May 1 and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In Lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to https://everloved.com/life-of/robert-burckhard/ or to Mardell Burckhard in Sioux Falls.
Published in The Argus Leader from May 4 to May 10, 2020