|
|
Bonney M. Bork
Brookings - Bonney M. Bork, 93, of Brookings passed away Monday, September 30, 2019 at the Brookings Hospital. Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Rude's Funeral Home in Brookings with a Liturgical Wake service beginning at 6:30 pm. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date.
Bonney Marie Anderson was born on January 22, 1926 in Sioux City, Iowa to Ben and Lona Anderson. Bonney graduated from high school in May of 1944 in Dupree, then entered the Cadet Nurse Corps at Presentation School of Nursing and graduated in 1947. She married her husband Les on September 22, 1949 in Dupree. Bonney worked as a R.N. at both the old and new Brookings Hospital for 40 years in various areas an positions. When her children were all in school, she returned to school to pursue a B.S in Nursing and graduated in 1970. After graduation she became Head Nurse-Supervisor of the O.B. Unit.
Bonney is survived by her daughter, Carol Johnson of Brookings, SD, and her daughter, Shauna and her 3 children, of San Jose, CA; two sons, Bob (Linda) Bork of Sioux Falls, SD and Colin of Fort Collins, CO and his daughters, Brianna of Grand Forks, ND and Sydney of Fort Collins, CO; a brother, Terry (Bitsy) Anderson of Severna Park, MD and his family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Les (April 20, 2012), a sister, Betty Heckel and her husband Ed.
Condolences may be sent to the family through www.rudesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Oct. 2, 2019