Bonnie Beryl Van De Rostyne
Rochester, MN - Bonnie Beryl Elliott was born at home in Hanson County, SD on April 12, 1929. Mother Grace (Walz) Elliott, father Irvan Elliott and brother Delmar welcomed her wholeheartedly. After Irvan's death in 1932, the family moved into a small house on her father's farm. Bonnie attended Notre Dame Academy in Mitchell, SD, on scholarship and graduated with top honors (1946) while working at a WW II agricultural factory. She then attended Nettleton Business College in Sioux Falls, SD until her marriage to WJ (Joe) Van De Rostyne on August 26, 1947. They resided in Sioux Falls, SD until moving to Aberdeen SD in 1962. She was widowed in 2006, moved to Rochester in 2017 and lived in Madonna Meadows and Towers until her death on December 1, 2019. In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, raising her large family and volunteering in her community and church, she began working as a bookkeeper and eventually became an award-winning saleswoman of advertising specialties including a cruise and a trip to Germany. She worked as an election judge for many years. She retired at 75. She and Joe greatly enjoyed their time with family and friends, wintering in Arizona, reading, fishing at their lake "place", playing cards and games, and travel.
She is survived by 9 children: Margaret (Gustave Miller), Pamela (Edvin), Joseph (Linda), Paul (Linda), Catherine, Gregory (Melinda), Robert (Debbie), Richard (Brenda), and Thomas (Julia); 12 grandchildren: Melissa, Nathan, Eric (Brianna), Carlee, Nicholas, Jessica (Paul), Zachary (Kristi), Brian, Eliza (Chris), Olivia, Ezekiel, and Abigail, and 9 great-grandchildren: Robyn and Remy (Melissa), Elliott and Cara (Eric), Ethan and Miles (Zachary), Aiden and Benson (Eliza), and Adalyn (Ezekiel), and a brother-in-law, Gary Van De Rostyne.
Bonnie left a rich personal legacy. She will be remembered for her kindness, selfless commitment to her husband, family, and friends, always putting their interests and accomplishments first, as well as her devotion to God, church, and country. She celebrated successes of others, while not drawing attention to hers. She was a strong and accomplished woman, was determined to be independent as long as possible, and was still working to recover from successive strokes when she died from the complications of Alzheimer's and cardiovascular disease.
Preceding her in death are her husband Joe, her father and mother, her infant brother (Jackie), her brother Delmar, brothers-in-law Maurice Evans and Donald Van De Rostyne and sisters-in-law Wilma Elliott, Lorraine (Van De Rostyne) Evans, Nyla Van De Rostyne and nephews Donnie Joe and Steven Van De Rostyne.
The reviewal and funeral mass will be held at Macken River Park Chapel, Rochester, MN at 10 AM Monday, December 16. There will be a memorial service at the Sacred Heart Parish Hall at 10 AM on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 and interment at 12 PM in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to Aberdeen Safe Harbor or the or the Alzheimer's Disease Research Center at Mayo Clinic
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019